Rain & snow return Wednesday, warming up this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We'll go through a brief period of clearing skies this evening as lake effect clouds dissipate and winds gradually turn calm. Clearing will hang on through about 2:00 AM, followed by returning clouds ahead of our next disturbance. We'll stay dry for now, with unseasonably cold lows in the low 20s.

Wednesday starts off with cloudy skies and a dry morning commute, but expect things to turn soggy and a bit wintry as we head into the afternoon. Showers will begin to break out around 4:00 PM in most neighborhoods, with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 40s.

Low pressure will track across northern Illinois and into northern Indiana over the course of Wednesday night, leading rain to become increasingly widespread. As temperatures drop further into the 30s on Wednesday night, more snow will mix in from time to time. While a brief, slushy coating can't be ruled out, significant snow accumulation is not expected as the mix persists into Thursday morning. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the low 30s.

Rain and snow showers will wrap up around midday on Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies set to linger for the afternoon hours. Highs will remain unseasonably cold in the low 40s, while northeast winds keep the real feel in the 30s.

Things continue to look up as we set our sights on the weekend! Partly cloudy skies will close out the work week on Friday, with highs inching a bit higher to the upper 40s. The warmup really takes shape over the weekend, with Saturday's mostly sunny skies accompanied by highs in the mid 50s. We'll climb higher to the low 60s on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds making for a pleasant second half of the weekend.

