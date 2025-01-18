Rain & snow overnight, with frigid air following through early next week

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will go back on the increase this evening after Friday's sunnier skies. This will be in advance of a cold front set to bring a mix of rain and snow into our neighborhoods overnight. Precipitation will begin as plain rain around midnight in most locations, then gradually mix with and change over to snow as cold air filters in. Temperatures will eventually slip to the low 20s by daybreak, with winds pivoting to the WSW at 10-20 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Saturday

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 AM Saturday

Snow showers will linger through mid-morning on Saturday as the cold front begins to move to our east, tapering off fully by midday. New snow accumulation will be limited to nothing more than a slushy coating due to the overnight rain, but expect some slick travel conditions to persist into the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling from the low 30s in the morning to the low and mid 20s later in the afternoon.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 3:00 PM Sunday

From there, the coldest air of the season will begin to pour in across the Great Lakes. Arctic air sweeping across Lake Michigan will trigger scattered lake effect snow showers Sunday through Tuesday, with the cold potentially turning dangerous. Highs Sunday afternoon will only reach the mid teens, with wind chills only in the single-digits.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 3:00 PM Monday

Temperatures and wind chills will continue to drop on Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday will only climb to around 6 degrees, and only 3 degrees on Tuesday. Lows will plunge below zero both nights, and all of this before we factor in the winds. Wind chills day and night will mostly hover in the negative teens, and could approach -20 degrees at times. Frostbite will be possible on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes, so be prepared to do everything you can to stay warm early next week.

