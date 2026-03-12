Rain, snow, and high winds to make for a challenging Friday across Mid-Michigan

WSYM High Wind Warning in effect from 2:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect from 2:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday. West-southwesterly winds will increase to 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Downed tree limbs and power lines are expected, along with scattered power outages. Use caution if traveling, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 AM Friday

Temperatures have already been on a cooling trend over the last couple of days, but winter is ready to hit back at us a bit harder tonight into Friday. Clouds will increase this evening ahead of a new storm system tracking out of the northern Plains. Snow showers will begin to break out after midnight, becoming steadier at times as they begin to mix with rain closer to daybreak. Lows will settle into the low 30s around midnight, then inch back to the mid 30s by sunrise. A light coating of snow is possible on grassy surfaces, but significant accumulations are not expected overnight.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday

Friday is going to be a bitter pill to swallow after Monday's sunshine and 70s. Occasional rain and snow will continue throughout the day as low pressure tracks east across the state. The mixed precipitation, combined with temperatures climbing into the low 40s will limit any snow accumulation to less than half of an inch, but roads conditions will be slippery regardless.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Friday

High winds will make travel more hazardous, but use extra caution on the roads and keep a tight grip on your steering wheel. Stay alert for downed tree limbs and power lines, and make sure to secure any loose objects around your home. Winds will begin to diminish Friday night as the storm system departs, along with an end to the rain and snow showers. Lows will be cold though, falling to the mid 20s.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 3/12/2026

Saturday gives us a break from the rain and snow, with mostly cloudy skies and lighter winds expected during the day. The break will be short-lived though, as a new disturbance will send more snow into our neighborhoods on Saturday night. Light accumulations on the order of 1-2" are possible before a wintry mix of rain, snow, and sleet takes over around daybreak Sunday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Sunday

From there, we will see a shift toward rain as temperatures briefly surge into the low 50s on Sunday afternoon. We then trend back toward a rain/snow mix Sunday night as temperatures begin to fall, followed by a change to snow showers on Monday. This sets up a cold St. Patrick's Day for Tuesday, with highs in the middle to upper 20s and some leftover snow showers.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.