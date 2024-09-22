Rain showers moving out overnight

LANSING, Mich. — The forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: The much-needed rain that we have seen Sunday will not last all night. As the evening wears on, expect those showers to start moving east setting up a mainly dry overnight with lows in the mid-50s. Get ready for some seasonable temperatures to start the week with highs in the low 70s through Wednesday. After that, temperatures start to pop into the mid and upper 70s right on into the upcoming weekend which is above average for this time of year. There will be a chance of a few showers or a t'storm Monday night, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday, but not any all-day rains by any means.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook