Rain Returns to Michigan for Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — The clear conditions come to an end to start our weekend. The clouds that moved in from overnight will continue this morning as our moisture strengthens and we await our next batch of precipitation.

An area of uniform precipitation will begin within the 1:00 PM hour today starting out light then strengthening as we head into the later afternoon/early evening hours. This batch of rain could bring some rumbles of thunder as instability has been varying throughout the forecast week, but these should be non-severe and lack any dangerous impacts.

The rain will last through overnight as we watch another dry afternoon for Sunday with the potential to see the sun in the afternoon hours. To start our week, we are looking at multiple chances of rain which could kick off thunderstorms, especially during the mid-week.

