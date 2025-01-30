Rain overnight changes to a wintry mix Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds settling back in over our neighborhoods this evening will bring a round of scattered showers our way tonight. Rain will begin to break out over our southern neighborhoods after 9:00 PM, arriving in the Capital District closer to midnight. From there occasional showers will continue into the Friday morning commute, as lows eventually settle toward the mid 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 AM Friday

Rain will begin to gradually transition to a wintry mix throughout Friday morning, all while a wave of steadier, heavier rain spreads over our neighborhoods. Cold air filtering on the back side of the system will continue pushing precipitation more toward snow through Friday afternoon, with activity tapering off after 6:00 PM.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday

Significant snow accumulation is not expected, but a brief slushy coating could develop on grassy surfaces and some streets. Spotty ice may also develop with any freezing rain that mixes in, so be sure to use extra caution on the roads on Friday.

WSYM Futurecast Temperatures, 3:00 PM Saturday

Temperatures take a dive with a drier start to the weekend on Saturday. Highs will fall to the middle and upper 20s, but we may sneak in a little sunshine amid mostly cloudy skies. Temps bounce right back for Groundhog Day on Sunday, though. Highs will climb to around 40, with the chance for a few rain and snow showers.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook