Rain moves in tonight and sticks around through Monday and warmer temps will dominate this week

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight rain will continue to move across our neighborhoods and stick around through Monday during the daytime hours. We will see an overnight low of 47°F with winds out of the SE at 13mph but gusting in the mid-upper 20s.

Monday, rainy conditions continue during the day and evening before eventually drying out in the early evening hours. These are not expected to be heavy showers, but will be persistent, making it a wet one. Temperatures will start a warming trend, topping out at about 68°F. It will be breezy with sustained winds out of the SW at 20mph but gusting in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the day.

Tuesday will be quite nice during the day. Lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching the low 60s should make it a pleasant day for outdoor activities. By late night, rain showers will move in and linger around through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very nice as far as temperatures go. Both days should reach the low 70s. Although rain showers will pass through, they will be scattered and will still have plenty of sunshine.

Friday should be another day in the low 70s but it will be a rainy one to start. It is possible, as a low-pressure system moves through during this time period, to see some scattered thunderstorms, but we will keep an eye on that as we get closer to the day.

Saturday-Sunday. Ample sunshine will prevail along with temperatures that return to the low 60s.

