Rain moves in tonight and hangs around through Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Today we should have mainly dry conditions in our area. However, as the last of a low-level jet exiting our area passes through tonight, we will start to see showers moving in from the West. The showers will strengthen and become more widespread through the overnight hours some will develop into thunderstorms, although they are not expected to become severe.

Friday we should see the heaviest showers very early about 5-8 a.m. After that time, the rain becomes more scattered throughout the day.

We should have primarily dry conditions for the weekend, although showers are expected to move in late Sunday night and into very early Monday morning.

