Rain moves in tonight and early showers and thunderstorms for Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Today will be pleasant with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures topping out around 78°. Tonight, rain moves in and continues into Saturday.

Isolated thunderstorms which could become severe should start very early Saturday around 2:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day. While some areas will get isolated thunderstorms, others will just get rain. The biggest threats with this low pressure system are damaging winds and large hail, which brings a marginal risk for them to become severe. This system should move out by 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and dry conditions and sunshine will move in.

Sunday will be dry and sunny, but cooler. Temperatures will top about 71°. Dry conditions should continue through Tuesday night then, we have a chance for showers that will last through Wednesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook