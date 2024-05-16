Rain moves in this evening but during the day sunshine and warmth

LANSING, Mich. — Overall today is looking nice. We will be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine and temperatures topping out around 77°. Rain moves in this evening. Some areas will not see the showers until 8 p.m., while areas more to the west could see the rain starting at 6 p.m. There is a possibility of some isolated thunderstorms with this rain event, but overall it should just be rain.

Expect rain for Friday as well. We should see the heaviest of it very early Friday, then the rain become lighter and more scattered. But Friday afternoon we should see another round of rain move in. Overall, Friday will not be a washout out. There will be periods throughout the day that will be dry.

For the weekend expect sunshine and warm temperatures. We are looking at 80° for both Saturday and Sunday. We will be primarily dry, although there is a small chance for some showers to pop up.

We are tracking rain and thunderstorms for Monday night and Tuesday.

