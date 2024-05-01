Rain early this morning then dry conditions prevail

LANSING, Mich. — We have a few lingering showers moving through off of Lake Michigan and a low level jet passing through which will brings some showers this morning. We can expect these showers from about 7-9a.m., but it will not rain for the duration of that time, showers will just move through during that time. This system will quickly move east and lose moisture making way for dry conditions today.

For Thursday, we can expect another low level jet to pass through giving us quickly moving scattered showers. Overall Thursday should be dry during the day. But rain will move in late night and into Friday morning.

For Friday, we expect rain with the possibility of thunderstorms, but nothing that is expected become severe.

Dry conditions should dominate the weekend, but there is about a 20% chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday. It should be dry overall with temperatures in the 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook