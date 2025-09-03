Rain diminishes overnight as Mid-Michigan settles in for a Fall-like stretch

LANSING, Mich. — Occasional rain and a few thunderstorms will continue this evening as a sharp cold front makes its way across the state. Expect wet travel conditions to continue through midnight, with rain gradually tapering off into Thursday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but a few thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Lows will take a dive into the upper 40s by daybreak with winds pivoting northwest at 6-12 mph.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Get ready to break out the flannel, because it's all about Fall starting on Thursday. A few leftover showers will be possible through mid-morning, but drier weather will take over as the day goes on. A brief window of sunnier skies around midday will turn cloudier again in the afternoon and northwesterly winds increase to 5-15 mph. Highs will only reach the mid 60s, checking in more than 10 degrees below normal for early-September. after some brief clearing, clouds will increase again on Thursday night in advance of a new disturbance. Lows will take another dip into the upper 40s, with a few showers possible around daybreak Friday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday

Friday's disturbance makes a quick pass through the Great Lakes, limiting much of the chance for showers to the morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected outside of any wet weather, and our temperatures will remain virtually unchanged. Highs Friday will hold in the mid 60s, with lows headed for the upper 40s once again.

The first weekend of September will remain cool and Fall-like, and we'll even get the rain out of the picture. Saturday is expected to featured variable clouds and sunshine, with a slightly sunnier day on tap for Sunday. No major changes to temperatures, with highs in the 60s and lows remaining in the 40s both days. If you've been looking for an excuse to break out the apple cider and doughnuts, here it is!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

After one more day in the 60s on Monday, temperatures start to trend a little warmer on Tuesday. Highs will inch back into the low 70s, and will stay there on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine expected through the first half of the week.

