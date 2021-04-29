Rain develops, heaviest south I-96

LANSING, Mich. — Showers or some light rain is possible for locations south of I-94 this evening, while locations to the north stay mainly dry. Just prior to daybreak tomorrow an area of low pressure will move along the front that is sitting just south of the state. As that occurs, the rain will overspread parts of mid-Michigan, especially south of I-96. The rain here may last several hours and be steady. The farther north you live, the rain will be lighter and last for a shorter period of time. By Friday, the entire region is dry with increasing amounts of sunshine, but also an increasing wind. Gusts may easily be over 30 mph. The weekend is looking fantastic. There will be some cloud cover but highs on Saturday should reach well into the 60s and Sunday will be well into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing from south to north well after Midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northwest/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. The steadiest rain likely occurs across our southern counties. Highs around 60. Winds northeast/west at 6 to 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Bec. mostly sunny, windy, and chilly. Highs in the middle 50s. Lows in the 30s with frost/freeze a concern by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Frosty morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s.

