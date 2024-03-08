Rain Closes Out the Week as we drop our Temperatures This Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We see the return of rain today as a low pressure system moves northeast through our area. Ahead of the system, scattered rainfall is expected early this afternoon. Heading into the evening hours, however, the system will advance through Michigan bringing the chance for some thunder and heavy rainfall before midnight. Rain is expected to continue throughout the night into Saturday morning.

Winds are expected to shift from the Northwest which will aid in cooler temperatures and the possibility for a flurry of snow throughout our neighborhoods. No impacts or accumulations are expected. High temps will stay in the upper 30's and lower 40's this weekend which would be a return to normal for us. Temperatures will go above average once again as we start the week.

