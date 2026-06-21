Rain Arrives Sunday Night into Monday; Midweek Storm Chances Follow

LANSING, Mich. — Periods of moderate to heavy rain are possible overnight into early Monday, but severe weather is not expected to be a major concern.

By Monday afternoon, much of the steadier rain should be winding down. Skies will gradually improve, allowing for some sunshine to return later in the day.

High temperatures Monday will reach the middle 70s.

Sunny and Pleasant Tuesday

Tuesday is shaping up to be one of the nicest days of the upcoming week.

Sunshine returns with dry conditions and comfortable humidity levels. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-70s, making for ideal conditions to get outside and enjoy the start of summer.

Midweek Storm Chances Return

The forecast remains active during the middle of the week as another disturbance approaches the Great Lakes.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms become possible Wednesday and Thursday. While confidence is high that rain chances will increase, it remains too early to determine exactly where the heaviest rainfall or strongest storms may develop.

At this point, residents should simply plan for occasional interruptions from showers and thunderstorms during the second half of the workweek.

Temperatures will remain comfortable, generally in the upper 70s.

Warmer Weather Builds for Next Weekend

After the midweek system moves through, drier weather returns for Friday and Saturday.

Sunshine becomes more common and temperatures begin a gradual warming trend. Highs will reach the upper 70s Friday, around 80 degrees Saturday, and climb into the middle 80s by Sunday.

While humidity levels may begin to increase next weekend, no significant rainmakers are currently expected during that period.

Looking Ahead

The overall pattern remains favorable for periodic rain chances through Thursday, but this will not be a washout week. The best opportunities for widespread rainfall arrive Sunday night into Monday and again during the middle of the week.

After that, warmer summer weather appears ready to take hold as we head into next weekend.

FOX 47 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Morning showers, then gradual clearing. High 76°, Low 52°.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High 76°, Low 54°.

Wednesday: Chance of thunderstorms. High 77°, Low 58°.

Thursday: Chance of thunderstorms. High 78°, Low 58°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 78°, Low 59°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 80°, Low 61°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and summer-like. High 85°.

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