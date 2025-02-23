Rain and warmer temperatures on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Expect dry, but increasingly cloudy conditions across our neighborhoods. Temperatures will reach an overnight low of about 21°F with winds out of the SW at 9mph and gusting around 18mph at times.

Sunday: Bundle up as you head out the door although temperatures will be around 23° as you head out the door at 8:00 a.m., it will only feel like 16°F due to the wind. We should reach a high of 34°F, with winds of the SW at 9mph, but gusting by late Sunday night around 21mph.

Monday-Friday: A warming trend moves across our neighborhoods and temperatures will stay in the low to mid-40s through Friday. However, as several shortwave troughs pass through, there will be chances for rain starting Monday night, with the greatest being Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Depending on how early showers fall, they could start as snow before switching to rain.

Saturday: Temperatures dip to a high of about 37°F and chances for snow will be present during the day and the night.

