Rain and snow tonight & Thursday, then a return to Spring this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — This week's step back toward winter continues tonight as a tandem low pressure system tracks southeast across the Great Lakes. Scattered showers breaking out this evening will begin to mix with snow as temperatures fall out of the 40s after sunset. Periods of rain and snow will continue through Thursday morning, with lows falling into the low and mid 30s across our neighborhoods. A light coating of snow is possible on grassy surfaces, but mixed rain will spare us from any significant snow accumulation.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Thursday

Rain and snow will remain fairly steady through the morning commute on Thursday, then gradually taper off over the course of the afternoon. Expect continued slick travel, and dress in winter layers again, as it looks like the rain and snow will again hold highs to the middle and upper 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Thursday

The long-awaited improvement in our weather is still slated to begin on Friday as high pressure returns. Temps will remain a bit below average for mid-April, but we'll at least be closer to the mark with highs in the upper 40s to around 50s. With partly cloudy skies expected, the Spring sunshine should at least help things feel warmer.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Thursday

The climb continues over the weekend! With high pressure overhead on Saturday, we'll start the weekend under mostly sunny skies as highs find their way back to the mid 50s. Sunday begins with some sunshine, but there is a growing chance for some late-afternoon showers ahead of a new disturbance. These won't stop it from being a beautiful day otherwise, as highs are set to return to the low 60s ahead of any rain.

