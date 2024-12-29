Rain and possibly snow moves out late tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: The system that brought all the rain today will be slowly moving out as we head through the night tonight. The rain will continue tonight, possibly mixing in with some snow in spots, before tapering off late. If there is any snow accumulation, it should be minor and mainly on the grass. Lows will be in the mid-30s. Monday looks mainly dry, mild, and a bit breezy with highs in the mid-40s. New Year's Eve Day looks mild with possibly some rain or a mix moving in. Highs will be around 40. More rain or a mix will be rolling through as we head through part of New Year's Eve, though possibly tapering off overnight into the New Year. Lows will be around 30, so it won't be that cold. New Year's Day looks a little more "realistic" for this time of year with highs in the low to mid-30s. 20s are back in the forecast for Thursday, and Friday into next weekend.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook