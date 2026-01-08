Rain and possible thunder for Mid-Michigan tonight, more rain and snow this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — A potent storm system moving out of the central Plains has already pushed a wave of Spring-like air into our neighborhoods, now we brace for some wet weather. An in initial wave of showers will pass through the region, exiting shortly after 8:00 PM.

A brief break in the rain will be followed by heavier downpours, and increasingly steady rain after 10:00 PM, continuing through roughly 3:00 AM. The heavier rain could be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder, so don't be surprised if you're briefly woken up overnight. Temperatures hovering in the upper 40s in the evening will climb toward the low and mid 50s by daybreak, with SSE winds increasing to 15-20 mph.

Steadier rain will wrap up before daybreak on Friday, but some additional showers will remain possible in the morning as a cold front sweeps through the region. Stay alert for wet roads, and possibly some leftover ponding here and there. Clouds will gradually begin to break up behind the cold front in the afternoon, all while temperatures steadily decline. 50s in the morning will give way to low 40s and some upper 30s in the afternoon, with blustery WNW winds at 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible at times.

Skies clearing Friday evening will hold for the first part of Friday night, followed by clouds quickly returning by daybreak Saturday. A second storm system will sweep into the region by midday, bringing a blend of rain and snow with it. That rain/snow mix will continue through much of Saturday afternoon, then shift toward all snow Saturday night as colder air moves in on the back side of the system. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 30s with light SSW winds at 5-10 mph.

Highs fall to around 30 degrees on Sunday, with some lingering snow showers on Sunday morning. Dry conditions take over in the afternoon, but with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. Snowfall amounts of 1-2" are expected for most of our neighborhoods, with 2-4" possible west of I-69. Locally higher amounts will be possible in our westernmost neighborhoods due to lake enhancement.

