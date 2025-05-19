Rain and colder temperatures are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight: Expect mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures to reach an overnight low of about 45°F. Winds will be out of the north at about 8mph.

Monday: A cold air mass continues to keep us chilly with temperatures topping out around 62°F. Winds will be out of the NE at 10mph but gusting at times around 18mph. Although we will start out cloudy, by late morning a clearing leave a mainly sunny day ahead.

Tuesday-Friday: Below normal temperatures continue through this stretch of days, with highs only reaching the upper 50s. An upper low moves through on Tuesday and will stick around, making this and Wednesday wet ones. Another low is expected to move through once this passes, creating more chances for rain on Thursday and Friday, however, these days are not expected to be as wet a Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saturday and Sunday: Temperatures start to rebound back to the mid-upper 60s and lots of sunshine should make the weekend pleasant, although some isolated showers could pop up.

