Quieter for the middle of the week with slightly milder temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Snow showers will gradually diminish this evening, as a cold front moves east of the region. Activity will wrap up after 9:00 PM, with mostly cloudy skies persisting for the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the middle teens, with light winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Tuesday

A few additional snow showers will be possible Tuesday morning as a second cold front sweeps through the region. These will be much more isolated, but could make for some additional travel headaches early in the day. Skies clear a bit by lunchtime, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. Highs Tuesday will remain in the low 20s. Dry weather continues on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 20s.

Temperatures begin to trend upward a bit on Thursday, in advance of our next disturbance. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place throughout the day, with snow showers possible after sunset as a clipper system approaches from Canada. Highs will top the mid 20s before any snow arrives, before jumping to the low 30s on Friday. Snow showers will likely persist for much of the day on Friday before tapering off in the evening. Early data points to around 1-2" of new snow accumulation, but we will keep you updated throughout the week.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Friday

Shades of January creep back into the forecast for the weekend, with highs set to return to the middle teens to around 20. Fortunately, we're looking at more sunshine those days, but Winter is definitely far from over.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

