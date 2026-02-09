Quiet weather continues across Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, along with milder temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Despite generally cloudy skies, Monday got the work week started on a quiet note across Mid-Michigan. That's a trend that will continue throughout most of the week, with temperatures taking an overall milder turn. Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight, with lows starting in the mid 20s this evening, then climbing toward the uppers 20s by daybreak. Southerly winds at 6-12 mph are expected.

A warm front will lift across the region on Tuesday, but the system will not be bringing any wet or snowy weather to our neighborhoods. Skies will remain generally cloudy, but temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 30s in the afternoon. SSW winds at 10-15 mph will cut into that a bit, with wind chills hovering in the middle to upper 20s, but it should still feel slightly more comfortable all around.

A weak cold front rolls through the region on Tuesday night, and could leave behind enough energy to produce a few flurries or freezing rain into the first part of Wednesday morning. That's the closest thing to a bump in the road we'll face weatherwise for the remainder of the week. Highs will dip back to around 30 degrees for the middle of the week.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place for Thursday, with highs taking another slight dip back toward the upper 20s. From there, we get back to some sunshine with partly cloudy skies expected Friday and Saturday. Highs both days will return to the low and mid 30s, marking pleasant start to the weekend and Valentine's Day.

