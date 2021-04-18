Quiet weather and seasonable temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Relatively quiet weather conditions are expected through early Monday with chilly nights and seasonable temperatures during the day.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for some counties in west Michigan including Mason, Lake, Oceana, and Newaygo Counties from 2 - 8 a.m. Sunday morning. This is due to expected low temps in the 20s and the potential for damage to the budding fruit trees.

There will again be a few more clouds during the afternoon on Sunday. A cold front will work through the area Monday afternoon from northwest to southeast bringing temps down and allowing for scattered showers. Highs Monday will be cool in the morning but may climb into the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday temps will struggle to reach the low 40s. A wave of low pressure forming along the cold front will bring us a chance for additional precipitation those days. It seems reasonable that some snow will mix in with the rain. Some slushy accumulations of wet snow are not out of the question.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with areas of frost possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds northwest at 0 - 5 mph. FREEZE WARNING - Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo from 2 a.m. - 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds and dry for much of the daytime hours. Late evening showers develop. Highs near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow showers, mainly during the morning. Highs near 40.

