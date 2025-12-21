Quiet conditions overnight, then scattered snow showers and slightly warmer temps for Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Increasing clouds build in, but dry conditions prevail. Temperatures reach an overnight low of about 20°F with winds out of the SW at 6mph.
Monday and Tuesday:
A warm front is expected to lift in on Monday, bringing warmer temperatures, but still a chance for light snow, which will transition to freezing rain at times. Things could get slippery on the roads. Temperatures continue to warm, reaching about 37°F on Monday and 43°F by Tuesday. Tuesday will be dry but cloudy.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
Another warm front passes through on Christmas Eve, and a little light rain is expected. Highs will continue to be in the low 40s. However, Christmas Day itself will be very warm, with highs reaching about 53°F, and there will be chances for isolated rain showers.
Friday and Saturday: Temperatures continue to remain in the low to mid 40s, with chances for rain showers at times, but at night, lower temperatures should transition precipitation to snow showers.
Sunday: Temperatures get back to our normal high for this time of year, reaching about 34°F. Partly cloudy conditions should make for a nice day if you dress warmly.
