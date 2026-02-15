Quiet conditions overnight, but patchy fog is possible in some areas

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Quiet but cloudy conditions prevail overnight. However, patchy fog is possible for some areas, so use caution while driving.

Sunday-Monday:

Partly sunny skies with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s each day. Although this is primarily a dry stretch, there is a chance for a quickly passing rain shower to pass through some of our neighborhoods on Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday-Wednesday:

These are the warmest days of the week, with temperatures soaring to 50°F on Tuesday and 60°F by Wednesday. Although we have chances for scattered showers during the day on Tuesday, precipitation chances really ramp up Tuesday night as widespread rain moves across our neighborhoods and sticks around through Wednesday during the day. This is due to a low-pressure system moving through. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. We will continue to keep an eye on this system.

Thursday -Friday:

Temperatures hover in the low 40s. Another system we are tracking brings additional chances for rain, then snow showers or a wintry mix as temperatures drop at night.

