Quiet and seasonably cold to start the work week

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies will continue tonight, allowing temperatures to take a steeper dip compared to Saturday night. Lows will wind up in the middle teens across our neighborhoods, with a light westerly wind leading to virtually no wind chill.

WSYM Bus Stop Forecast, Monday

Monday will mark a quiet start to the work week, with temperatures closer to average for early-February. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with plentiful sunshine helping to elevate highs to the upper 20s. Westerly winds at 6-12 mph will lead to wind chills in the low to mid 20s. Quiet weather will continue on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies taking over, and highs in the mid 20s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Monday

A new storm system emerging from the Rockies will bring our next round of snow on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning are expected to give way to scattered snow showers after lunchtime. These will then develop into a steadier, heavier snow at times from Wednesday evening into the start of Thursday morning.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 11:00 PM Wednesday

Current forecast tracks of the storm look to keep any mixed or icy precipitation south of our neighborhoods, but we will continue to closely monitor for any changes over the next few days. It is a bit too early to get into any firm specifics regarding snowfall amounts, but at least 2" of new accumulation looks possible as of now. Stay tuned to Fox 47 for updates!

