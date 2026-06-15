Quiet and cool tonight before showers and storms return to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies will remain in place tonight, along with the mild and dry air mass that gave us a refreshing Monday. Temperatures will take a dip toward the mid 50s by daybreak, with light SSW winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday brings our next bout with showers and thunderstorms thanks to the combination of a cold front at the surface and an upper level low sitting over Canada. Spotty showers may greet some of us during the morning commute, and will continue in similar fashion through midday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 PM Tuesday

Scattered thunderstorms will become more numerous in the afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches and taps into daytime heating. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are likely, posing a risk to afternoon activities and the evening commute. Highs Tuesday will remain similar to Monday, in the low 70s.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Tuesday

There is also a low chance for isolated severe storms, which could produce damaging winds, hail, and a very low risk for isolated tornadoes. Regardless, make sure to stay weather aware!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Wednesday

Following a brief break on Tuesday night, Wednesday brings more thunderstorms to Mid-Michigan and a greater likelihood for heavy rain. We'll remain dry throughout the morning, but a wave of steadier rain and embedded thunderstorms will begin to move in after 2:00 PM. Thanks to the presence of a more potent low pressure system and a nearby warm front, a more elevated risk of severe weather will fall along and south of I-94.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Wednesday

The threat will again be focused mainly on damaging winds, but large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Additionally, we'll be on the lookout for potential flooding thanks to as much as 1-2" of rainfall.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 6/15/2026

A few leftover showers will be possible on Thursday morning, followed some clearing in the afternoon. That will set up a pair of sunnier days for Juneteenth on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Summer begins dark and early at 4:24 AM on Sunday, and it also coincides with Father's Day. Much of the day is looking pleasant, but there will be the chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s.

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