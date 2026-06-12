Quiet and comfortable tonight, but more storms are possible this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure has spread out into the Great Lakes following Thursday night's cold front and severe storms. Skies will remain clear tonight, with cool and comfortable conditions as lows dip to around 60 degrees. A light southwesterly breeze will remain in place at 6-12 mph, so go ahead and keep the windows open!

WSYM Regional Forecast, Saturday

Saturday is looking good during the day, but a new cold front will begin to approach from the west later in the evening. Much of the day will feature mostly sunny skies, with temperatures trending slightly warmer in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will also tick up slightly, but will not be nearly as high as what we dealt with during the week.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 6/12/2026

Clouds will increase in the evening ahead of the cold front, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible after sunset. A more significant round of storms will arrive between 3:00 AM and daybreak on Sunday, and an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out north and west of Lansing. Main concern is damaging winds, along with some heavy downpours.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Late Saturday Night

Scattered thunderstorms will linger through mid-morning on Sunday, making for a soggy start to the day. If you have outdoor plans, moving them to the afternoon if possible will be the better option. Leftover showers clear out after midday, giving way to increasing sunshine for the afternoon hours. Highs will hold well below average, but pleasant in the low 70s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Sunday

Monday starts the work week off on a dry note, with chances for showers and storms returning Tuesday through Thursday. Much of the week will see below average temperatures, in the low to mid 70s, but at least it will still be comfortably warm.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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