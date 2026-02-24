Quick round of snow tonight leaves cold and breezy conditions for Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — A quick burst of snow will make its way through our neighborhoods this evening as another clipper system darts through the Great Lakes. Snow will pick up after 6:00 PM, and will be heaviest through about 10:00 PM. Isolated snow showers will remain possible overnight into Wednesday morning, with lows headed for the mid 20s by daybreak. Breezy conditions will remain in place as well, with westerly winds at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30s mph at times. Expect wind chills in the teens to single-digits.

Snowfall amounts will generally clock in under one inch, but it will be enough to make for messy travel late this evening and into Wednesday morning. Be prepared to do a little cleanup in the morning!

A few isolated snow showers will remain possible through the morning commute on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies lingering for the remainder of the day. More notably, it will be a cold and blustery day. Westerly winds will remain in place behind the departing clipper, sustained at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. This will keep highs a touch colder in the upper 20s, with wind chills hovering in the teens at best.

Thursday continues the trend of mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be lighter and there is still a chance for a few stray flurries, but it will generally be a quiet day before we get a nice boost on Friday!

We'll cap off the work week with partly cloudy skies as temperatures take another brief turn toward Spring. Highs will climb into the upper 40s to around 50 in the afternoon, making for a beautiful day to get out for some fresh air!

