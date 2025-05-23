Put the umbrellas away: Staying dry and warming up in Mid-Michigan for Memorial Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing, yesterday, saw another .16" of rainfall bringing the total weekly rainfall in Lansing to 1.13". The good news, heading into the holiday weekend, is that we are expected to stay dry beginning today through Memorial Day.

Surface high pressure starts to build into our region allowing for drier conditions and some clearing skies, especially in the overnight hours. High temperatures today are still a bit chilly in the mid to lower 50's. We should be seeing high temperatures in the lower 70's for this time of year. Overnight lows are still in the lower 40's with possibilities to get into the upper 30's. We will be dealing with chilly mornings through Sunday morning.

Winds out of the north are a bit stronger today in our neighborhoods with gusts nearing 30 mph from this morning through the early evening hours. These strong winds out of the northwest will die down in the overnight hours and calm a bit for Saturday.

Saturday brings temperatures closer to 60 degrees with highs in the upper 50's, lower 60's. We are expecting to warm back into the mid to upper 60's by midweek next week.

During the midweek, showers will arrive in our neighborhoods. We could see some thunderstorm potential for Wednesday, but it is still a bit too early to get into the nitty gritty. Tame showers are looking to return on Tuesday as we stay dry for the holiday period.

Memorial Day itself brings temperatures in the upper 60's with partly cloudy skies. If you're planning on getting outside and breaking out the grill, conditions are looking favorable, especially in comparison to what we have been seeing this week.

