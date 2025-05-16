Tornado reported in Eaton County, more storms possibly ahead

Fox 47 News Line of severe storms brought many impacts to our neighborhoods

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service Office has issued their Preliminary Storm Reports from last night's severe weather event. Overall, our northern neighborhoods saw a lot of wind damage causing power outages and fallen debris on roadways.

Fox 47 News Awaiting damage assessment for official rating on EF-Scale

Starting in Waverly, Emergency Management reported a Tornado located on Millet Highway between S Canal Rd. and South Creyts Rd.. This area saw a semi truck overturned as well as spotter reports of power flashing. This are aligns with the radar debris signature at the time. This radar confirmation is still awaiting damage assessment before it receives an official rating on the EF-Scale.

LEARN MORE ABOUT WHAT THE EF-SCALE IS BELOW

WSYM EF SCALE EXPLAINER

Other main impacts included our winds which caused quite a lot of damage across our neighborhoods. Below, you can see the remainder of the preliminary storm reports issued by the National Weather Service Friday morning.

Fox 47 News Wind damage including power lines, trees down, and reported wind gusts

We saw a lot more tree damage across Lansing this morning including a brief closure on I-496 in the 3 AM hour of Friday due to downed power lines. Below is images across Lansing with debris from this morning.

INTERSECTION OF WALNUT AND HILLSDALE

FOX 47 News Damage from severe weather on May 15, 2025

ACROSS DOWNTOWN LANSING

Joshua Carter Tree Uprooted in Lansing Thursday Night

FOX 47 News Aftermath of severe weather on May 16, 2025

FORECAST UPDATE

This afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine with our high temperatures warming into the 80's. An area of low pressure will track east towards northern Michigan, driving another round of thunderstorms into our area.

Fox 47 News The progression of this low aids in thunderstorm development Friday night

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Prelim tornado & wind reports: Mid-Michigan battered by overnight severe storms with more on the way

By sunset, our present instability in the atmosphere will begin to decrease as elevated wind shear will allow for potential damaging winds up to 55 mph. This could cause some more storm damage to limbs or power lines that are close to falling. There is also a chance for small hail this evening as well. The Storm Prediction Center currently has all of our neighborhoods under a Marginal Risk for severe weather this evening.

Fox 47 News Main impacts include damaging winds and possible hail

Timing for these storms is from 9PM to 2AM Friday night. Once this area of low pressure exits our area, we will cool down with highs in the mid to lower 60's. Tame showers are possible throughout the day Saturday with low impacts expected.

Fox 47 News We could see damaging winds and possible hail tonight with these storms

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook