Potential for severe storms in our neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for our neighborhoods until 3:45 p.m.

Strong winds gusting 40-50 mph are possible with any shower or storm that moves through during the afternoon hours.

Severe storms are still possible after the Special Weather Statement expires from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The main threat will be high winds that could exceed 60 mph, along with an isolated tornado.

