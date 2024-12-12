Possible Record Breaking Cold Today in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — An upper level low is centered right over the state of Michigan today allowing for the transfer of cooler air into our neighborhoods. Record breaking cold is possible in some of our neighborhoods like Eaton Rapids who last saw a record lowest max temperatures back in 2013 at 22 degrees. Today, we are tracking an air temperatures high of 19 degrees for Eaton Rapids.

In general, we are tracking high temperatures today throughout all of our neighborhoods in the mid to upper teens. With renewed breezy conditions, feels like temperatures throughout the day are expected to range in the single digits. Make sure to bundle up when heading out the doors today and watch for any leftover accumulating snow or slick spots from the snow.

Fox 47 News Feels Like Temperatures This Afternoon 12/12/24

The threat of snow looks to diminish as we head into the early afternoon hours. Some slick spots and accumulating snow on back roads are expected to last throughout the day today due to the extremely bitter conditions outside. However, the lake effect bands that brought snow to our neighborhoods this morning are looking to diminish into the afternoon hours, ending the winter weather threat.

Poor Road Conditions Expected This Mornign

Video Captured By: Christopher Tom

We will start to track a warming trend in temperatures as we end our week once the upper level low moves off to the east. We will be replacing cold air advection with warm air advection. This will transfer warmer air into our neighborhoods. By the time we get into the end of the weekend and start of next week, high temperatures will return above average in the 40's. We are also tracking multiple chances for precipitation starting on Saturday with an embedded shortwave providing lift to bring these rain showers to our neighborhoods. We will continue to keep you updated.

Fox 47 News Returning Precipitation Starting This Weekend

