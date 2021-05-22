LANSING, Mich. — Partly to mostly cloudy and mild tonight with a slight chance for a few showers prior to daybreak. The shower chance will hold on through about Noon tomorrow, although not every location will see wet weather and for those that do, it'll be relatively light. Temps rebound quickly tomorrow afternoon reaching the middle 80s for highs. Sunday starts dry but as a front drops south across the state, a few late-day showers or even a storm cannot be ruled out. Monday may provide a slightly better opportunity for scattered showers with temps a few degrees cooler, in the 70s. With parts of mid-Michigan now in a Moderate to Severe drought, we really do need widespread rain across the region. While next week offers multiple chances for some showers and thunderstorms, I don't see a consistent, steady rain for most locales.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. A shower possible closer to daybreak. Lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Possible morning showers; otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low/mid-80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid-70s.

