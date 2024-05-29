Possible Isolated Showers Later This Afternoon before we Clear up to End the Week

LANSING, Mich. — The shortwave aloft will be moving northeasterly and out of our area today which brought our chances for storms last night and will be diminishing our chances for showers this afternoon. We will be watching for isolated rain showers early this afternoon and into the evening as we begin to clear our skies, but impacts remain non-severe.

Our high temperatures remain below average today in the mid to upper 60's. Some breaking in clouds this afternoon could raise this temperature, however, we are expecting to stay below average regardless. Overnight lows tonight are expected to range in the mid 40's which will stick around to start the day on Thursday. This pattern will come to an end later this week as we will return to highs in the 70's on Thursday afternoon and stay dry with a lot of sunshine.

