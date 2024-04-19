Plenty of sunshine today but it will be chilly

LANSING, Mich. — After a rainy and cloudy start to the day, Friday will have lots of sunshine. But even with sunny conditions, it will still be on the chilly side. Temperatures will top out around 52°. Tonight, the low temperature is concerning. We will see a low of 34°, which is very close to freezing. Sensitive vegetation could be impacted.

We will have but dry conditions for the weekend and plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be very chilly with a high of only 47°. However, temperatures will rebound and be back into the low 60s by Monday.

We will see rain Tuesday due to a low pressure system that will be moving across our area.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook