Pleasant weather for Juneteenth before the chance for storms returns this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will continue to decrease this evening, setting up mostly clear skies for the overnight hours. Temperatures will take another dip toward the mid 50s, with a slight breeze out of the west-southwest at 6-12 mph.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

High pressure noses its way in from the west on Friday, bringing us mostly sunny skies for Juneteenth. The increased pressure gradient between the high and an upper level low pressure system over Canada will lead to another breezy day, with WNW winds at 10-15 mph expected. Highs will remain well below average for mid-June, but still pleasant in the low 70s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 AM Saturday

A small disturbance sweeping across the state will bring the chance for a few showers late Friday night, with a lingering chance for isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. Even so, we should still enjoy a pleasant start to the weekend, with highs holding in the mid 70s.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 6/18/2026

Father's Day and the first day of Summer coincide on Sunday, and the first half of the day is looking pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive later in the evening, continuing into Monday morning.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

A steady pattern of cooler than average weather continues next week with highs consistently running in the mid 70s. Each day also bring the chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, but severe weather chances look low.

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