Pleasant weather continues through Friday, with another warmup ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Quiet weather show no signs of letting up anytime soon across our neighborhoods. Clear to partly cloudy skies will continue tonight as high pressure over the Dakotas expands east across the Great Lakes. Lows will be quite a bit chillier than last night, but still slightly above average in the upper 20s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Put it on repeat for the rest of the work week, just with temperatures gradually going back on the upswing. Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday through Friday as high pressure takes a leisurely trek to the east. Highs will hold the level in the upper 40s again on Wednesday, then jump to the upper 50s on Thursday thanks to a southerly turn in our winds. Friday will put us within striking distance of 70 degrees, with widespread highs expected to reach the upper 60s.

WSYM Lunar Eclipse Timeline, Thursday Night

The quiet weather this week has especially good timing, with the first total lunar eclipse since 2022 happening on Thursday night. You'll need to stay up late for it, but with partly cloudy skies expected, it should be worth it. The moon will begin to disappear into Earth's shadow at 1:06 AM, followed by totality which will last from 2:26 AM to 3:31 AM. During totality, the moon will take on a deep red "blood moon" appearance, caused by refracted light passing through Earth's atmosphere. Skywatchers, get ready to break out your cameras!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Saturday

A new storm system will sweep across the region on Saturday, bringing a round of showers and possible thunderstorms with it. Severe weather does not look likely at this time, but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast over the next few days. Even with the wet weather, highs will remain in the upper 60s before a cooldown to the 40s takes over for Sunday and Monday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook