Pleasant Spring-like weather across Mid-Michigan for Valentine's Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies will have the run of things across our neighborhoods tonight as high pressure hovers over the lower Ohio Valley. Some patchy fog will be possible after midnight as temperatures eventually cool into the mid 20s with light and variable winds. Stay alert for pockets of reduced visibility into Saturday morning.

WSYM Valentine's Day Forecast

Whatever your plans are with your valentine this weekend, the weather will be a gift in and of itself! Valentine's Day on Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs temperatures cruising into the low 40s. Winds will be calm, so it will be a great day to get out for some fresh air. Clouds will increase a bit on Saturday night, but no rain or snow showers are expected. We'll then go right back to sunnier skies with highs in the mid 40s on Sunday.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 2/13/2026

Temperatures continue to trend warmer on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will head for the upper 40s both days, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Wednesday

A new disturbance arrives Wednesday, starting with the potential for a wintry mix in the morning. Scattered rain showers are expected to take over by afternoon, as temperatures climb into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. A fall back to the low 40s and upper 30s is expected for Thursday and Friday, with another round of mixed precipitation possible on Friday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.