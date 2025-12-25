Pleasant for Christmas Day, then turning icy Thursday night into Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Twas the night before Christmas and across our neighborhoods, skies remained cloudy with the chance for some spotty drizzle. Drizzle will develop here and there after 9:00 PM, and will continue through Santa's arrival at midnight! Roads may be slippery for late-evening travel, but we'll dry out before daybreak with a bit of clearing around dawn. Lows tonight will dip to around 30 degrees with winds becoming calm.

WSYM Christmas Forecast

Some sunshine will greet us as we wake up to open gifts in the morning. Partly cloudy skies will gradually give way to increasing clouds later in the afternoon, but it's shaping up to be a pleasant Christmas across our neighborhoods. Highs will climb to the upper 30s, with light ENE winds at 6-12 mph. Expect smooth travel conditions throughout the day and into the evening, but things will be turning icy as we head into Friday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Friday

An area of low pressure tracking toward the Ohio Valley on Christmas Day will push a wave of freezing rain into our neighborhoods late Thursday night. This will become steadier and more widespread by sunrise Friday, and will continue until around lunchtime. Temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 30s in the afternoon will change everything over to plain rain, tapering off gradually by evening.

WSYM Ice Forecast, ending 3:00 PM Friday

As much as 0.1" of ice is possible across most of our neighborhoods, especially around the greater Capital Region. Travel conditions may be dangerous, especially on untreated roads. Avoid hitting the roads until later in the afternoon if you can. Isolated power outages will also be possible.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 12/24/2025

Saturday gives us a chance to catch our breath, with mostly cloudy skies and a break from any rain or wintry precipitation. We'll even enjoy some slightly milder temperatures as highs head for the upper 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Sunday

A new storm system arrives on Sunday with a blend of rain and snow expected for much of the day. A complete changeover to snow is expected later in the evening, when temperatures in the upper 30s quickly drop into the 20s and teens.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Cold conditions will linger as we close out 2025 next week. Scattered snow showers are likely on Monday thanks to winds off of Lake Michigan, with highs only expected to reach the low 20s. The chance for snow showers will persist on Tuesday and New Year's Eve, with highs holding in the mid 20s to low 30s.

