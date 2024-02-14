Pleasant and mostly sunny

LANSING, Mich. — Valentine's Day looks to be around 40 degrees with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A clipper system is set to arrive on Thursday, bringing a mix of rain and snow. Early indications are that about 2" to 4" of snow may be possible along and north of I-96. However, the heaviest region of snow is subject to change depending on the track of this system. Moments of freezing rain are possible across our southern counties, but any significant icing is unlikely at this point. Cooler air shifts in for Friday and the weekend, bringing additional chances for snow showers and lake effect snow.

