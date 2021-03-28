Periods of rain, scattered showers and colder air returns

LANSING, Mich. — Some locales may pick up between .25" and .50" of rain by the time the precipitation exits Sunday morning. With the colder air surging in, there may be a little bit of lake enhanced flurry/shower activity early but accumulations are not expected. We're back to dry weather Sunday afternoon, but it's chilly and windy with some gusts out of the northwest at 35 to 40 mph. Warmer temperatures return to the forecast early next week as a ridge builds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will guide our daytime high temps into the 50s and 60s. But...don't get too used to the mild air. A strong cold front will sweep through Tuesday night and send our temps plummeting. Lows will be in the 20s with highs near 40 to finish the week.

TONIGHT: Rain showers and breezy. Temps fall into the mid/upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Morning sprinkles or flurries, then decreasing clouds. Windy and cold. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild! Highs around 60.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. Warm with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Rain possible after dark.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers early. Temps hold near 40 for most of the day.

