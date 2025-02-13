Periods of heavy snow tonight, followed by breezy cold on Thursday

WSYM Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7:00 AM Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7:00 AM. Steady, occasionally heavy snow will continue throughout this evening, making for hazardous travel conditions. Expect snow-covered roads, including interstates, if you have to head out and be sure to give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 AM Thursday

Steady snow will begin to taper off to snow showers after 2:00 AM, lingering in hit-or-miss fashion into the Thursday morning commute. Lows will dip to the low 20s, with wind chills in the low teens. Snowfall totals will range from 4"-7" for most of our neighborhoods, with 2"-5" expected south of I-94 along with up to 0.1" of ice.

WSYM Snowfall forecast through Thursday morning

In the wake of the storm system on Thursday, increasing westerly winds will stir up scattered lake effect snow showers by midday. These are not expected to add any significant new accumulation, but will keep roads slick into Thursday evening. Highs will reach the mid 20s, with wind chills in the low teens and single digits. Westerly winds at 10-20 mph could gust as high as 30 mph at times.

Valentine's Day continues to look quiet with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run a bit colder in the low 20s, but with lighter winds. While the daytime period will remain dry, our next round of snow is on track to arrive after 8:00 PM. If your Valentine's plans include dinner out, expect worsening travel conditions as the evening goes on.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Friday

Snow will continue overnight Friday into Saturday morning, tapering off to snow showers that will linger for the rest of the day. Snow accumulation by Saturday morning could top 2"-4", leaving us with another round of cleanup to start the weekend. Saturday's snow showers along with another disturbance on Sunday could keep things messy all the way into the start of Presidents Day when a fresh wave of Arctic air will pull highs down into the teens.

