Periods of heavy rain tonight through Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — A brief period of scattered showers early this evening will be followed by increasingly steady and heavy rain after 8:00 PM. This as an area of low pressure over Kansas tracks northeast toward the Great Lakes, dragging a large swath of Gulf moisture with it.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 AM Wednesday

Rain is expected to remain steady until around 3:00 AM, giving way to a brief break through the Wednesday morning commute. With most of our snow pack melting last week, and river level remaining fairly low, the threat for flooding remains low. Still, watch for ponding in low-lying or poor drainage areas. Temperatures will hover in the mid 40s most of the night.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Wednesday

Despite a generally drier start on Wednesday morning, make sure to take an umbrella with you on your way out. Periods of rain will return by midday as low pressure tracks directly over Michigan. Some rumbles of thunder will also be possible as the rain persists through the evening hours.

WSYM Futurecast Temperatures, 12:00 PM Wednesday

Winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times. Stronger winds may occur in any thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected. All of this will come with a pleasant increase in temperatures, as highs head for the mid 50s.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Gusts, 2:00 PM Wednesday

Showers will begin to taper off, while also mixing with snow closer to midnight as low pressure begins to depart to the east. As temperatures continue to fall into the 30s and 20s Wednesday night, a full changeover to snow showers is expected before activity wraps up completely around mid-morning Thursday. Clearing skies are expected in the afternoon, with highs scaling back to the mid 30s across our neighborhoods. Add in some leftover winds, and we're looking at a real feel in the 20s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Thursday

We continue to keep a close eye on another possible disturbance in the mix for Friday. Forecast data remains split on the exact track of the system, but some light snow is at least possible, mainly for neighborhoods south of Lansing. Snow or not, highs Friday will remain in the middle to upper 30s.

