Patchy fog tonight, warmer days ahead with showers and possible storms

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will gradually decrease this evening, setting up a more pleasant day on Wednesday. The only catch will the potential for some patchy fog developing overnight, making for some visibility issues into the Wednesday morning commute. Lows tonight will slip to the upper 20s with calm winds.

Leftover fog dissipates on Wednesday morning in favor of a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. Clouds will increase from the south closer to the evening commute in advance of a new disturbance moving toward the Great Lakes. A few showers will be possible after sunset, mainly along and south of I-94, with the chance lingering regionwide into Wednesday night. Before any wet weather, afternoon highs will get a pleasant bump into the low 50s.

Thursday is shaping up to be a bit of a soaker, with periods of widespread rain likely. The heaviest rain will fall from late-morning through mid-afternoon, with some leftover showers lingering into the evening. Temperatures will take a small hit due to the rain, limited to the middle and upper 40s, with easterly winds remaining light at 5-10 mph.

Friday really starts feeling like Spring with a warm front helping to push highs into the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds on the front end of the day will give way to more showers, and likely some thunderstorms around or shortly after the evening commute. These will continue overnight and into the first half of Saturday as a cold front sweeps in across the Great Lakes. Given the dynamics in play, some severe storms cannot be completely ruled out, but chances are low at this time. Highs will peak in the mid 60s before storms depart on Saturday afternoon.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 AM Sunday, and while no one is ever excited about losing an hour of their weekend, we can at least look forward to post-7:30 PM sunsets! We'll even get to see that sunset, with partly cloudy skies expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. A return to the low 60s is expected on Monday and Tuesday when the chance for showers returns later in the evening.

