Patchy fog tonight gives way to a stretch of sunnier and warmer weather

LANSING, Mich. — Showers will diminish quickly this evening, wrapping up across our neighborhoods by 8:00 PM. As our cutoff low from the past few days finally begins to depart to the east, skies will gradually clear as we move into the overnight hours. The only thing to watch for from there will be some patchy fog developing as we close in on daybreak. The fog may be locally dense going into the morning commute, so consider getting up a bit earlier on Wednesday to give yourself some extra commute time. Lows tonight will dip to the upper 40s.

Wednesday will give us a nice midweek mood boost as a small pocket of high pressure settles in over the Great Lakes, and brings us some sunshine. Mostly sunny skies will develop in the morning as any leftover fog thins out. Some scattered fair-weather clouds will roll in for the afternoon, as temperatures climb into the low and mid 70s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday night as a cold front begins to sink south across the state. A few stray showers will be possible overnight into early Thursday morning, but these are not expected to linger into the daytime hours on Thursday. We'll quickly shift back to mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds in, but with cooler highs in the upper 50s.

Sunny skies continue to cap off the work week on Friday, with highs finding their way back into the mid 60s. Better still, high pressure is set to remain in control for the weekend, treating us to continued mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, with highs climbing into the low 70s. Middle and upper 70s will follow into the early part of next week, with our next chance for showers coming with a new disturbance later in the afternoon on Tuesday. Plenty of great weather to look forward to over the next week!

