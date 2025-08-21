Patchy fog overnight then a beautiful Friday across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered clouds will gradually clear again this evening as winds diminish and we lose the influence from Lake Huron. Temperatures will fall out of the 70s and into the upper 50s overnight, with that cooling leading to some patchy fog in time for the morning commute.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

Patchy fog is expected to dissipate by mid-morning on Friday, paving the way for a gorgeous end to the work week. With high pressure settling directly over the state, winds will remain nearly calm throughout the day. Without the fetch of moisture rolling inland from Lake Huron, mostly sunny skies are expected for the remainder of the day once morning fog dissipates. Highs will inch slightly higher, but still comfortable in the low 80s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Saturday

A new cold front will pass through the Great Lakes on Saturday, bringing a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms with it. Saturday won't be a washout, but keep an eye on the sky if you have plans to be outdoors. Highs will top the low 80s one more time, then we go on a stretch of much more Fall-like weather into much of next week.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 8/21/2025

Partly cloudy skies take over on Sunday, as a wave of unseasonably cool air begins to settle in from the northwest. Highs will be held to the mid 70s for the second half of the weekend, with lows Sunday night set to dive into the low 50s. The chance for a few showers comes in on Monday thanks to another small disturbance. The added cloud cover and northwesterly winds associated with it will keep highs in the upper 60s, well below the average upper 70s we should be seeing in the final days of August.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

We dry out again as we move into the midweek period, with unseasonably cool conditions remaining in place. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 70s, with a round of lows in the 40s coming our way on Tuesday night.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.