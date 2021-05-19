Partly to mostly cloudy, shower possible overnight

LANSING, Mich. — Increasing clouds tonight with a few showers possible in the overnight, especially the farther west you live. The chance for wet weather is a little higher tomorrow, but still not a sure thing. It is, however, probably our best chance this week to see rain. Thursday through Saturday we'll be on the northwestern periphery of an area of upper-level high pressure. While the rain chances aren't zero during that time, they're quite low. Temps will be heating up substantially. Expect highs in the mid-80s for the end of the week and rising humidity levels (dew points may get into the 60 - 63 degree range). While it won't be a "mid-summer" Michigan kind of humid, it will be noticeable since it's been so cool for the past month.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few spotty showers near the lakeshore possible overnight. Lows near 60. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few spotty showers, perhaps a thundershower. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low/mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook