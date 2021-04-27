Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

LANSING, Mich. — A slight chance for a shower or storm exists tonight into Tuesday morning mostly north of I-96 as a warm front lifts through the state. The front will bring temperatures well above normal in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Locations northwest of Grand Rapids will be slightly cooler due to the lake influence with a strong southwesterly wind. After dark tomorrow, we should see showers and storms slowly developing and continuing into Wednesday morning. Wednesday into Thursday the weather pattern will become more unsettled with scattered showers and storms expected and possible heavy rainfall at times. Temps will dip back below normal Friday before rising once again next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm mostly north of I-96 along a warm front. Very mild with lows in the lower to middle 50s. Southeast/south winds at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm! Showers and storms developing mainly after dark. Highs near 80. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, and chilly. Highs in the middle 50s.

