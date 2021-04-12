Partly to mostly cloudy, a sprinkle or two

LANSING, Mich. — The pattern we have seen over the past days stays pretty similar the next few days with times of breaks in the clouds but also times of more prominent cloud cover and even a few sprinkles or light showers. Currently, the best chance for rain appears to be on Wednesday as an upper-level low pressure system is to be right on top of us. Large amounts of rainfall will not occur but occasional wet weather is likely through midweek before drier conditions settle in for Thursday and Friday. Though no big storms are on the horizon, an isolated shower becomes possible again next weekend. A cooler theme to the forecast is in charge for the foreseeable future.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A sprinkle possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northwest to west winds.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A sprinkle possible. Highs in the upper 50s. General west winds at 5-15 mph, some higher gusts.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West or west southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West southwest winds at 10-15 mph, some higher gusts.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

